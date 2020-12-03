YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina gets $10K grant for afterschool program at GLOW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina announced on Thursday that it received a $10,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support its afterschool program at G.L.O.W – a free public charter school for girls in grades 6-10.

G.L.O.W. is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering its students to become future leaders and life-long learners through higher levels of personal and academic achievement.

- Advertisement -

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to expand our afterschool program to the campus of G.L.O.W. Academy to serve their students and families,” Corey Maarschalk, youth services branch director for the YMCA, said. “Afterschool programs ensure the safety and well-being of students in the critical hours after the school bell, and funding provided by the Truist Foundation allows this to be a reality at G.L.O.W. Collectively, we will all see these students succeed.”

The YMCA began partnering with G.L.O.W. earlier this year by providing a summer day camp for its students. Now, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina provides free afterschool care for 23 girls enrolled at G.L.O.W. with hopes of serving even more students in the future. This afterschool care program is available Mondays-Fridays for students currently enrolled at the public charter school. Activities include help with school work, snacks, physical activity, and art projects.

“Our partnership with the Y helps assure we keep our promise to our students: that she will graduate, go to college and succeed in life,” Principal of GLOW Academy Laura Hunter said. “The YMCA’s after school programming provides valuable academic support and daily opportunities to enhance our students’ learning and confidence in the classroom.”

Funds from the Truist Foundation grant will allow the YMCA to continue providing free afterschool programming for G.L.O.W. students in the 2021 school year.

“On behalf of the Truist Foundation, we’re proud to support the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina in their efforts to continue and expand free afterschool programming for G.L.O.W Academy students,” Phil Marion, Eastern North Carolina regional president at Truist, said. “Advancing the social, emotional and academic development and well-being of students will help ensure their future success.”