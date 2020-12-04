Autopsy reveals infant died due to neglect, parents charged with murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says two parents are charged with murder after an autopsy report revealed their baby died due to neglect.

Christopher Mandry, 29, and Lindsey Johnson, 31, were arrested and charged with first degree murder and child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

A sheriff’s office spokesman told WWAY that Mandry called 911 on August 9 and told dispatch his two-month-old baby was cold, unresponsive, bleeding from the nose.

NHSO says they were taking him to the hospital, but dispatch advised Mandry to pull over at a nearby church, where deputies were waiting to assist.

The baby was then taken to the hospital by first responders, but later died.

As a part of the investigation, deputies went to Madry and Johnson’s home where they found the baby’s twin brother in very bad condition.

A warrant states that baby was malnourished due to neglect. The infant was transported to the hospital and survived.