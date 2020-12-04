Boil water advisory scheduled in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory for the Shearin Hills area in Castle Hayne beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 8.

The advisory will affect approximately 100 customers on McClure Circle, Linville Drive, Volk Drive, Shearin Hills Drive, Mishoe Road, Blossom Ferry Road, and Mossy Rock Court, and at 4208 Holly Shelter Road.

The advisory will remain in place while crews complete a connection to a CFPUA water main.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.