Christmas from the Heart Craft Show & Sale happening in Whiteville on Saturday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Community Farmers Market will host the 14th annual “Christmas from the Heart” Craft Show & Sale on Saturday, the last market day of the 2020 season.

Lindy Harold Shuman, president/chairman of the market’s Board of Directors, says he’s looking forward to finishing the market season on a high note with a successful craft event after what he describes as “the most challenging year” in the market’s almost 30-year existence.

The market continues to observe COVID-19 protocols including encouraging face coverings, providing hand sanitizer, and helping maintain a safe social distance.

Saturday’s craft show will include a variety of handmade and homemade items including baked goods, wood crafts, flags, crocheted and knitted items, candles, photograph art, Christmas decoration, and much more.

In addition, local produce vendors will have farm fresh, locally grown fall vegetables including collards, turnips, cabbage, mustard greens, kale, sweet potatoes, as well as honey, honey soaps, eggs, jams, jellies and pickles.

All items must be handcrafted or homemade by local residents.

The Columbus County Farmers Community Market is located at 132 Government Complex Road in Whiteville, North Carolina near the Department of Social Services.