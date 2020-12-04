Data shows Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — Americans couldn’t resist the urge to gather for Thanksgiving. That’s according to data from roadways and airports provided to The Associated Press.

Americans drove only slightly less than a year ago and largely ignored the pleas of public health experts, who begged them to forgo holiday travel to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The nation’s unwillingness to tamp down on travel offered a warning in advance of Christmas and New Year’s as virus deaths and hospitalizations hit new highs.

U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 on Thursday, obliterating the single-day record set last spring.