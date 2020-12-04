Despite challenges Seaside Chapel Living Nativity open in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– It’s been a tough week for Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach. Last Sunday part of their Living Nativity set came toppling to the ground because of a storm, but with help from the community they were ready for opening night on Friday.

The hard work had everything set up and ready to welcome in people from across the Cape Fear tonight. Visitors had the opportunity to walk throughout the outdoor Living Nativity and relive parts of history a long the way.

Seaside Chapel Pastor Jerry Vess says with the damage that took place on Sunday, it wouldn’t have been possible without the communities help.

“Luckily a lot of the props that we had that were premade we had inside, but a lot of the stuff we already had preset it just really tore it up,” Vess says. “So, we had to kind of get together real quick and come up with a game plan. Like I said with the Lords help it all came together and a lot of community help too.”

The Living Nativity will be open the rest of the weekend from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Carolina Beach. The event is free and open to the public.