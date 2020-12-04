Different gas company steps in to assist woman, elderly mom get propane

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman and her mother are able to rest well and warm tonight.

Earlier this week, WWAY brought you a story about two women in Brunswick County who have struggled to get propane for weeks after failing to reach the gas company for service numerous times.

It was a story that had a lot of people talking. Lori Graham is one of many who have had trouble with Campbell Propane in Supply and AmeriGas.

She and other have made extreme and unsuccessful attempts to have their propane tanks filled for weeks.

Because of our report, things have changed.

After the story aired, more people reached out to us, advising Graham to switch to Wright Gas Company.

The change worked and now Graham and her 79-year-old mother have propane for heat.