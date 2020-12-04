Fort Bragg IDs 2 bodies found in military training area

FORT BRAGG, NC (AP) — Officials at the Army’s largest base have identified the two men whose bodies were found in a training area.

Their bodies were found at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Officials say their deaths were not related to official unit training.

A news release on Friday identified one of the men as 44-year-old Army veteran Timothy Dumas of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command identified the second body as that of 37-year-old Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is continuing its investigation. No other information was available.