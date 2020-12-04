Horry Co. Schools adapting to face-to-face learning through the glass

Another new normal it seems sits between teachers and students in Horry County Schools with the arrival of plexiglass shields. This week, school officials tell us they completed the installation across classrooms.

The initial images of plexiglass coming to the school resulted in the outcry by some parents across the school district. HCS provided news outlets with a chance to walk through to see how teachers are making protective hardware efficient.

“They feel more safe because they get to be back in their groups with their friends and not be as spread out. So it’s a safer, safer way for them to be even more together if you ask me,” said first Grade teacher Ashley Poston.

Poston said she already felt safe before with the masks and distancing of desks, but she thinks the glass has now added back that factor of closer interaction between her students.

