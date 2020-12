CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — NCIS is seeking information regarding an assault in a Camp Lejeune barracks.

Officials said, there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved.

On November 22, at approximately 3:30 a.m. an unknown male entered a window in barracks HP 275 and assaulted a sleeping male Marine.

According to officials, the suspect opened the door and allowed other males suspects to participate in the assault.

