New Hanover & Topsail changing classes in latest NCHSAA realignment plan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Two Cape Fear area high schools are set to move up a classification after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its first draft for realignment in the next four year cycle.

The proposed plan which begins in 2021 has the New Hanover Wildcats moving back to Class 4A, after spending the past four years playing in Class 3A.

The big surprise of the announcement came in Pender County, where the current alignment has Topsail High School moving up to Class 4A. It would be the Pirates first time competing in the states highest classification.

Topsail High School Athletic Director Chuck Kornegay says while they may lack the resources of other 4A schools across the state they’ll find a way to compete in the classification.

“We don’t have the budget, the big business and all this other stuff out here to fuel the athletic budget, but we got to make it happen somehow,” says Kornegay. “Because all of a sudden this little school in this little county, well big rural county kind of just exploded and we just got to find a way to compete.”

This is the first draft of the proposed realignment from the NCHSAA. Schools have until January 8th to voice any concerns and make adjustments to the proposed alignment. The State Athletic Association will vote on the final draft for realignment in March.