NHRMC blood drive to honor Ansley Honeycutt

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A little Wilmington girl battling a big disease has inspired a major hospital to sponsor a community blood drive in her honor.

On July 7, Ansley Honeycutt was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer. Doctors say the disease affects one in a million children under the age of 3. Ansley has undergone 3 major surgeries, and several other medical procedures including multiple blood transfusions.

To honor Ansley’s brave battle, New Hanover Regional Medical Center decided to host a blood drive, but is unable to hold it at its campus due to COVID-19 restrictions. So NHRMC has partnered with The Hampton Inn to host the drive.

James Jarvis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Cape Fear Area, says there’s always a need for blood during the holidays, and this year is no exception. He says the Red Cross has taken several precautions to make sure donors, volunteers and staff remain safe throughout the donation process.

The community blood drive is Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Azalea Room of the Hampton Inn Wilmington-Medical Park at 2320 S. 17th St. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code: NHRMC