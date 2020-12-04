North Carolina school custodian accused of peeping by camera

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina school custodian has been accused of peeping on people at an elementary school by placing a camera in a staff bathroom.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies were called to Wittenburg Elementary School on Tuesday after a camera was found under a sink in the staff bathroom and was discovered on the floor by a staff member.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Michael Justin Childers of Taylorsville is charged with one felony count of peeping.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond, but online records didn’t list him among the inmates at the county jail and it’s not known if he has an attorney.