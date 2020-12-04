Realtor says COVID-19 drives up demand for homes in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are proving to be the season of gifting for home sellers and lump of coal for home buyers.

Realtor Rodney Harris says the time to sell is now. There are hardly enough homes to fulfill the needs of those looking to buy.

Harris believes COVID-19 has something to do with it.

He is seeing several people relocating from the north now that they can work from home.

If you’re buying or selling, he says his best advice is to be prepared.

“Just be ready,” Harris said. “Watch the market as closely as you can. Go see a property and make an offer. We’re actually seeing people that will make an offer before they even go see the property because it’s so critical to jump quick.”

Harris says home are staying on the market for just days, and even minutes in some cases.

If you’re thinking about selling, now may be the time to consider it.