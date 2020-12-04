Santa Claus will be at Mayfaire Town Center for visits through Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is still coming to town this year, and you can personally tell him what you want for Christmas now through Christmas Eve at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

A visit with Santa will look a bit different this year because of the pandemic, but Santa is very excited to see you.

When you go, you will be required to stay six feet away for your photos. But your lists and letters will still be given to him.

Despite the many changes due to COVID, Santa’s helper Candace Adkins says the visits are still a fun time for everyone.

“Everybody who’s come in has really, really been happy,” Adkins said. “We’ve seen no kind of problems with kids trying to run over to Santa and break that social distancing. We haven’t really had any kind of issues, and we haven’t had any unhappy kids yet.”

Santa’s Workshop at Mayfaire is asking people to register for a visit before coming out. You can find the details for planning your visit on their website.