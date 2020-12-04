South Carolina city passes out Narcan in holiday gift bags

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) — A holiday event of sorts for those in need of a helping hand. While food and supplies were passed out in the town of Lancaster, something else was in the gift bags – Narcan.
Narcan is the nasal spray people can use if someone nearby is overdosing on opioids. It’s such a problem in Lancaster County, town officials are passing it out to whoever needs it, even at a drive-thru Christmas party.
Caseloads for addiction have tripled in just the past year alone, according to Nickie Evans with the County Counseling Services, making Lancaster County one of the hardest hit areas in the entire state.
“It’s ridiculous how many people we’re losing.” Evans said.
Hardship comes in a lot of forms. A lack of food, healthcare, people everywhere are having a rough go of it lately. That’s why so many folks look forward to events like the one put on by Lancaster County.