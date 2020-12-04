Tabor City prison inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Tabor Correctional Institution inmate, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital.
“His death is saddening. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the inmate was tested for COVID while in the prison and hospitalized on Nov. 19. His COVID-positive test result was received the next day. His condition worsened, and he died on Dec. 3, according to NCDPS.
The man was in his early-70s who had underlying health conditions, NCDPS wrote in a release.