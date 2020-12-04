Whiteville woman charged with insurance fraud, false pretense

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County woman is charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, according to the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

In a release on Friday, the insurance commissioner says Marilyn Davis, 48, of Whiteville, faces two felonies.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Davis of obtaining $4,710 from American Family Life Assurance Company by submitting fake documents for medical expenses to the insurance company.

NCDOI reports the offenses happened between Dec. 15, 2018, and April 15, 2019.

Davis was served with a criminal summons on Nov. 30. She is due in Columbus County District Court on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians nearly 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums,” the release stated. “That’s why he has cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division.”

Over the past two years, CID Special Agents recovered $7.5 million in damages – money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at (919) 807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous.