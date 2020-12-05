An inside look at Duke Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — A very highly-choreographed logistical dance is underway right now at Duke University Hospital as doctors and nurses fight COVID-19 on the frontlines while behind the scenes the medical center quickly prepares to get staff vaccinated for the virus.

When Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Duke Hospital it will be stored in this ultra-cold freezer, capable of maintaining the necessary -70 degrees Celsius temperatures. As soon as the vials are removed from the freezer, the clocks starts ticking as the vaccine can begin to degrade.

That’s where this conference room behind the hospital comes in. It’s where Duke will deliver the vaccine to hospital staffers immediately after the vials leave the freezer. On the opposite side of the room is where people will wait and be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes; observed for any adverse side-effects of the vaccine.

