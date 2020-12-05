Crash victims honored with permanent ‘Tree of Life’ on capitol grounds

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) — Crash victims across the state of North Carolina are being honored with a permanent “Tree of Life” on the state capitol grounds in Raleigh.
The tree was planted on the State Capitol Grounds in downtown Raleigh, memorializing forever all victims of car crashes across the state.
The historic move made was possible by the joint efforts of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Department of Insurance, MADDNC and hundreds of law enforcement, first responders, and volunteers.
During an online ceremony on Friday, Dec. 4, Governor Roy Cooper honored crash victims and committed to making a better and safer North Carolina.