Fundraiser held in Carolina Beach for Coastal Coast Lacrosse

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports around the country, including right here in the Cape Fear.

With so many children getting involved, Carolina Coast Lacrosse decided to hold a fundraiser on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Money raised from the event will go towards maintaining the lacrosse fields and buying new equipment.

Saturday’s tournament was the first of its kind for the area. But with the turnout and growing popularity of the sport, organizers say the tournaments will probably become more frequent in the future.

Lacrosse coach Jon Bradley says now is a great time for the tournament with the pandemic ongoing.

“In a COVID environment like this where kids have been indoors, and kind of been trapped, lacrosse provides the opportunity for them to get outside in a fun, healthy safe manner,” Bradley said. “And really enjoy themselves and get active.”

Carolina Coast Lacrosse director Luis Gonzalez added that the tournaments were about more than just the recreation.

“We took initiative to help enhance the resources that young players would need, in terms of helping to grow the game here today,” Gonzalez said. “So to enhance the facilities and provide additional equipment for the children.”

If you would like to get involved with Carolina Coast Lacrosse, Gonzalez says they are always welcoming new members.