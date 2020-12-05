Man Utd fights back to beat West Ham 3-1 before 2,000 fans

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has scored three goals in 13 minutes in a brilliant second-half comeback to beat West Ham 3-1.

It was the first Premier League match with fans in attendance since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime in front of 2,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium, United introduced substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford and they changed the game.

Paul Pogba ran onto a pass from Fernandes and curled a long-range shot into the corner in the 65th minute, before smart buildup play involving Fernandes ended in Mason Greenwood controlling a left-wing cross and driving home a finish in the 68th.

Rashford then scored in the 78th.