NC State basketball game canceled after positive COVID-19 test

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The scheduled NC State men’s basketball game against UConn on Saturday has been canceled after the team learned late Friday evening that a member of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

All NC State program members provided a negative test before travel to Connecticut. All members received a PCR test prior to the matchup against UMass Lowell on Dec. 3.

- Advertisement -

The university said, in accordance with NCAA protocol, the team tested again Friday morning (24 hours before the game).

Upon the determination of a positive test result, the game against the Huskies was canceled.

Read more here.