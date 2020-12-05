NC State basketball game canceled after positive COVID-19 test

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The scheduled NC State men’s basketball game against UConn on Saturday has been canceled after the team learned late Friday evening that a member of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.
All NC State program members provided a negative test before travel to Connecticut. All members received a PCR test prior to the matchup against UMass Lowell on Dec. 3.
The university said, in accordance with NCAA protocol, the team tested again Friday morning (24 hours before the game).
Upon the determination of a positive test result, the game against the Huskies was canceled.