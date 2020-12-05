NCDHHS releases statement on increasing COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a statement on Saturday, Dec. 5, from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen addressing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000,” Cohen says in the statement. “This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing.”

“This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now,” she continues. “We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU.”

Cohen asks all North Carolinians “to take personal responsibility for their actions” by making sure to “always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often.”

Cohen concludes by noting that the department is “looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”