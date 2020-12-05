NHSO looking for suspect in larceny case

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering and larceny that took place Friday night, Dec 4.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jacoby Tyler James, a 19-year-old black male approximately 6-foot-tall 355 pounds.

The incident took place shortly after midnight at the Speedway gas station located at 6769 Gordon Rd.

In CCTV footage, the suspect is seen entering the business through the front door. He entered the office located in the back of the store stole cash then went behind the registers and stole coins. The suspect then fled the business through the front door.

If you have any information to the whereabouts of James please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.