Robbery suspect arrested after wrecking car trying to escape

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for robbing one person and entering a second person’s home when trying to escape.

The initial incident happened on the 200 block of N. 9th Street, according to a WPD spokesperson.

When officers arrived, the victim pointed out a location at the corner of 9th and Chestnut Street. A responding officer pulled up behind a vehicle near the location and when they did, the driver took off and the officer gave chase.

The suspect fled and eventually ended up at the original location of the theft where he then wrecked the car, and fled on foot about half a block before entering another home.

The suspect was arrested after the homeowner successfully removed the suspect from the home.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.