Waterline Brewing owner dies after illness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The StarNews reports that Mark Anthony Mueller, a prominent figure in Wilmington’s craft beer scene, has died after an extended illness.

He was a partner at Waterline Brewing Co. in downtown Wilmington and was one of the founders of the Port City Brew Bus.

He died Thursday night, according to an update to a GoFundMe campaign that was started to help Mueller’s fight against kidney and liver disease.

Mueller, 39, was a self-described nature lover and adventure seeker. He taught beer-making classes at Cape Fear Community College and was also a volunteer at Frying Pan Tower in the Atlantic Ocean.

Friends posted on social media Friday remembering his friendly spirit, which earned him a nickname as an ‘unofficial mayor of Wilmington.’

