WPD arrest suspect for armed robbery of delivery driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Wilmington Police have arrested one of the two suspects wanted for the armed robbery of a delivery driver on Nov. 15.

Darius Watson, 20, is being held under a $110,000 secured bond for multiple pending charges.

Police allege that Watson and another person approached a delivery driver around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in the area of 350 S. Turners Run. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The delivery driver was able to flee on foot and escape to the Haynes-Lacewell Training Center at 3100 Hurst St., where he reported the crime to police.

The delivery driver was not injured during the robbery. It was later discovered that the driver’s car had been damaged and an item was stolen from inside.

Watson is charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Contributing the Delinquency of a Minor, and Discharging Firearms in City Limits.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in this robbery. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. Citizens can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.