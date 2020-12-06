Leland Christmas display helps feed the hungry

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One Leland local is getting into the Christmas spirit, helping others along the way.

Tyler Ford lives at 254 Buff Court, but if you just drive into the neighborhood, you can miss it. The home is covered in Christmas lights from the lawn, to the tops of the trees, with a variety of different figurines all celebrating the holiday season.

But if you look closer, you’ll notice a grey box and a sign encouraging passersby to donate canned goods.

Ford says Love of Christ Food Pantry in Brunswick County picks up donations once a week. So far, people have donated 1,500 pounds of food.

“A lot of people don’t like to ask for help. And that’s fine,” Ford said. “The way I see it, if I can provide any bit of comfort for that person without them having to know, that’s a win in itself.”

254 Buff Court’s lights will be up through December 31. Ford’s goal is to collect and donate 2,500 pounds of food by then.