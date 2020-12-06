New Hanover County Commission ‘interested in’ full-time in person learning for elementary schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will discuss the possibility of moving to Plan A full-time, in-person learning for elementary schools.

According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the commission will discuss how it might further support the ongoing school operations during the pandemic and support the school board in reopening pre-K through 5th grade classrooms.

It cites too many children losing ground as a result of remote learning due to COVID-19.

It says “The New Hanover County commission is interested in seeing all public elementary schools open for full-time, on-site learning beginning with the second semester on January 11, 2021.”

