North Carolina sees highest one day spike of coronavirus cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina has seen its highest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases.
According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there were 6,438 new positive cases on Sunday.
Cases have been trending upward over the past week.
On December 1 there were 2,883 new cases. On December 2 there were 4,119 cases. On December 3 there were 5,637 cases. On December 4 there were 5,303 cases. On December 5 there were 6,018 cases.
Click here to view the data.