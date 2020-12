ANGIER, NC (AP) — A 2-year-old child has died in North Carolina after a parent accidentally struck the toddler with a car in the family’s yard.

News outlets report the child was run over in the family’s driveway Sunday near the town of Angier.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in Raleigh, where they died.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell says there were no signs of intoxication by the parent.

He told WNCN-TV that nothing appears to be criminal. No charges are expected to be filed.