Carolina Beach parking meters get festive for holiday season

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is hosting a variety of holiday-theme events this month to spread some cheer.

Hosted by the Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation, one event is the “Parking Meters on Parade” where people and organizations can decorate meters in the central business district.

Some have been dressed up to look like an angel, the Grinch, and even the iconic leg lamp in the movie “A Christmas Story.”

Decorations went up in late November and will stay up into early January.

Check out other events happening in Carolina Beach over the next few weeks below: