Jimmy’s at Red Dogs collecting bikes for local children

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Over the past several weeks, Jimmy’s has been collecting bikes to give to less fortunate children.

This is the fourth year for the bike drive, and they hope to top last year’s major success of 792 bike donations.

Owner Jimmy Gilleece says they’re already ahead of last year’s pace, with nearly two weeks remaining to donate.

“It’s definitely been different,” Gilleece said. “I’ve had more time to focus on it, since we’re so limited in our capacity of opening. But people seem to be stepping up just like any other year, if not more.”

If you would like to help, you have until December 19th to donate a bike.

After that, the bikes will be distributed by the Salvation Army to children in the area.