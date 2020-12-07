Julius Chambers honored by renamed Charlotte post office

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A post office in North Carolina’s largest city is now renamed for a late civil rights attorney.

President Donald Trump signed into law recently a measure backed by North Carolina’s congressional delegation and designed to honor Julius Chambers.

His law firm won many significant civil rights cases, including one over court-ordered busing in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.

Chambers later served as chancellor of North Carolina Central University.

A northeast Charlotte post office is now known as the “Julius L. Chambers Civil Rights Memorial Post Office.”

Chambers died in 2013 at age 76.