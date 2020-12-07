Mother trying to find whoever put up cross in memory of son

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJXT) — A Florida mother wants to know who put up a cross on honoring the life of her son.

Nathan Gallant died in a car accident in January and his mother, Diane Gallant, has posted a photo of the cross on Facebook hoping someone will come forward.

“I can’t even express to tell you the truth how much I appreciated someone doing this,” Gallant said.

Gallant said she’s been trying to find out for about a month who put up the cross, and with the 1-year anniversary of his death approaching, she just wants to say thanks to whoever did.

“I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Gallant said.

It was back in January around midnight when police say a driver swerved off the road, through this fence, and into the pond. It was Nathan Gallant.

