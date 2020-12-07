New Hanover County Commissioners sworn in, chair named

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three commissioners were sworn in to the New Hanover County Commission Monday afternoon.

Newcomers Deb Hayes and Bill Rivenbark took the seats held by commissioners Woody White and Pat Kusek. White and Kusek did not run for re-election.

Incumbent Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Jr. won his seat and was sworn in for another term.

Julia Olson-Boseman was nominated for chair once again, and will retain the position. Deb Hayes was named Vice Chair.

We’ll have more from the meeting coming up on WWAY News at 6:00.