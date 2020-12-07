North Carolina deputies confront, arrest man pointing AK-47

EDEN, NC (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Carolina man who they say pointed an assault rifle at them after they went to a home to serve him with a warrant.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday that deputies went to a home in Pelham on Friday to arrest 46-year-old Patrick James Donovan on an assault charge.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say Donovan emerged from a carport carrying an AK-47 and wearing body armor.

The news release says Donovan fled into nearby woods before he put down his rifle and surrendered.

Donovan is jailed on a $1 million secured bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.