One hospitalized following weekend fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Wilmington over the weekend.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at a home at 6th and Dawson streets on Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

1 of 3

WFD says the blaze caused extensive damage. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and was caused by an electrical issue.

Six people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

One person was transported for non-life threatening injuries, according to WFD.