Search on for man fishing in kayak on NC coast

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/AP) — North Carolina wildlife officials say a search is underway for a man who went fishing in his kayak on the Outer Banks over the weekend and hasn’t returned.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says in a news release that the kayaker, who hasn’t been identified, was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to the commission, the man’s wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn’t come home. She said his car was still parked at the access area near the bridge.

Authorities say the man didn’t have a life jacket.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday, a yellow kayak matching the description of the report was discovered overturned near Roanoke Island. A member of the missing man’s family confirmed it was the kayak he had departed in.