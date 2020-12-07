Shooting at bonfire causes 6 non-life-threatening injuries

AUTRYVILLE, NC (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a shooting at a late-night bonfire left six people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched at about 11:57 p.m. Saturday to a gathering of a large group of people in Autryville.

The sheriff’s office says an argument between two men broke into a fight that ended with the shooting. Detectives interviewed several people at the scene and continued to investigate Sunday.

Authorities say one of the shooters has been identified, and detectives continue to investigate.