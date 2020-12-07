Terrorist attack survivor from North Carolina opens wrestling gym

On the one year anniversary of the tragic attack at NAS Pensacola, one of the survivors is opening a new children’s wrestling gym in Gulf Breeze.

Ryan Blackwell, retired Navy airman, says the opening of this gym was something positive he wanted to bring out of a gruesome event.

- Advertisement -

“Regardless of the issue of how many wounds I had and any of that it didn’t ring a bell with me I just knew that the only chance of survival to put a plan in action and that’s what we did,” said Blackwell.

He suffered injuries in his abdomen and arm.

“It was a roller coaster, I had a colostomy bag for I had a paralyzed right hand because my medium nerve being hit so my fingers weren’t working well at the time, a lot of sleepless restless nights,” Blackwell adds.

What has gotten him through this past year is the support from his family and his wrestling students.

Read more here.