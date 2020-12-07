Two intersections to convert to all-way stops in Onslow, Duplin counties

MOUNT OLIVE, NC (WWAY) — N.C. Department of Transportation crews will revise two intersections in Onslow and Duplin counties.

On Dec. 8, crews plan to convert the intersection of Smith and Riggs roads near Maysville to an all-way stop. The next week, on Dec. 15, Garner Chapel and Bennetts Bridge roads near Mount Olive is also set to switch to an all-way stop. The work at both intersections is weather dependent.

- Advertisement -

The changes in traffic patterns are based on safety reviews by the department.

Drivers should be alert for crews while they convert the intersections and then, once the changes are made, slow down for the new traffic configurations.

As a reminder, drivers approaching an all-way stop should follow these rules: