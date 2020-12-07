‘USS Christmas’ is one of highest rated Hallmark holiday movies this year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Hallmark Channel movie shot in Wilmington has received a lot of praise since premiering in late November.

“USS Christmas” is a part of Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries series.

Jen Lilley, who starred in the film with Trevor Donovan, recently posted some good news about the film on Instagram.

“USS Christmas” is the highest rated Hallmark Movies and Mysteries movie of the year, according to Lilley.

“This movie was so near and dear to our hearts as it honors our brave military and promotes patriotism and hope,” she wrote online.

Crews began filming in the Wilmington area in early September.

One family whose home is featured in the film gave WWAY a behind the scenes look.