VIDEO: Whale surfaces along Kure Beach coast

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A rare moment was captured along our coast this weekend.
Nikki Weimer was boating just north Kure Beach Pier when a whale appeared. That’s when she starting recording.
Surrounded by dolphins, the sea creature surfaced multiple times.
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher says they could not definitively identify the species, however they believe it may be a humpback.
“Our coastal waters are on the spring and fall migratory path for many different whale species including humpbacks and the endangered North Atlantic right whales,” the aquarium wrote to WWAY.