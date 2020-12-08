CMPD Chief among those testing positive for COVID-19 after flight to Wilmington, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – CMPD’s police chief and a Mecklenburg County judge have tested positive for COVID-19 while the Mecklenburg County district attorney is in quarantine after taking a flight to Wilmington for a “site visit”, sources say.
Sources confirmed to WBTV’s Molly Grantham that on Dec. 2, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings flew to Wilmington with Judge Elizabeth Trosch and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather for a “site visit” on youth violence.
According to sources, it was next day when Judge Trosch showed symptoms. Trosch tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 4.
Sources say it was then Chief Jennings who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 8.