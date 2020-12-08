Deputies: Woman held NC concert with nearly 200 people

ZEBULON, NC (AP) — A woman who authorities say organized a concert in North Carolina that had nearly 200 people in attendance has been charged.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a noise complaint Sunday found the concert at an event venue in Zebulon.

- Advertisement -

Outdoor gatherings in the state are limited to 50 people unless the event is taking place in a building that has received an exemption or has a seating capacity for 10,000 people.

Authorities say Nanci Morales-Gonzales was the event coordinator.

The News & Observer reports she was charged with participating in an outdoor mass gathering, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.

She could face a $150 fine if she is found guilty.