Hankins resigns as Pender High boys basketball coach

BURGAW, NC (PCS) – On Tuesday, Pender High School boys basketball coach Ray Hankins informed school and district officials that he was resigning his post as coach effectively immediately. Hankins, a Pender High alum, returned to work at the school in 2016 as a teacher and began as the head coach of the varsity team during the 2018-19 season. He led the Patriots to a combined 38-16 record in two seasons and was the Coastal 8 Coach of the Year in 2019-20. Hankins will remain at the school as a teacher.

“We appreciate Coach Hankins’ hard work with our program and wish him nothing but the best,” Pender High athletic director Matt Davis said. “Our coaches here at Pender High are working diligently to make sure the 2020-21 team has the leadership and guidance needed to continue the program’s winning tradition.”

For the time being, Davis will work with the program as the basketball coaching staff at Pender High works to develop a plan for the upcoming season.