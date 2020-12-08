New school board members sworn in, teacher holiday bonus increased

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Four new members of the New Hanover County Board of Education were sworn in Tuesday night, and the board voted in favor of a $1,500 bonus for school employees.

Peter Wildeboer, Stephanie Kraybill, Stephanie Walker, and Hugh McManus took the oath of office to join current Board members, Stefanie Adams, Nelson Beaulieu, and Judy Justice.

- Advertisement -

Board members Lisa Estep, Jeannette Nichols, and David Wortman did not run for reelection. Bill Rivenbark was elected to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. Wildeboer will serve the remainder of Rivenbark’s term.

Stefanie Adams was elected board chair, a position she has held for several months. Nelson Beaulieu was elected vice-chair.

Later, the board voted to accept additional funding from the New Hanover County Commissioners, and match county funding to provide a total bonus of $1,500.00 to all district employees. That funding was approved by county commissioners Monday.

The board says this is a way to thank employees for their hard work during the pandemic. The bonus will be distributed December 15.