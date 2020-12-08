North Carolina police officer on paid leave after shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Officials say a North Carolina police officer was placed on paid administrative leave after a shootout left a robbery suspect wounded.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says eight-year veteran Samantha Thompson was placed on leave, while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations looks into the incident.

Officers encountered a robbery suspect at a convenience store Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect shot at officers and one of them returned fire. Police say the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended when he crashed into a utility pole. Officers later realized the suspect was wounded.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jemario Bernard Baldwin.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.